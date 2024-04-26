Panthers great Luke Kuechly gives his thoughts on selection of Xavier Legette

Well before getting the chance to call Xavier Legette’s NFL games, Carolina Panthers color commentator Luke Kuechly was able to give his thoughts on this year’s 32nd overall pick.

Kuechly, who was also apparently a linebacker prior to his radio days, joined Friday’s episode of Up & Adams—where host Kay Adams asked about his team’s selection of the versatile wideout.

“I think what he does for us is we’ve got a vertical threat that can get down the field now,” Kuechly stated. “And I think last year, when you watch games and you watch the Panthers, everything was so compressed and tight to the line of scrimmage. Safeties were at 10, 11 yards. They weren’t scared of guys getting down the field. And what that does in the pass game, it closes windows.”

.@LukeKuechly is ALL IN on #Panthers draft pick WR Xavier Legette 🗣️ "We got a guy that can scare people and go down the field… he's a problem." @XavierLegette @Panthers @GamecockFB @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ErW5Y2s9f9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 26, 2024

The windows were certainly shut for the Panthers, who ranked dead-last in total offense this past season. That primary victim of that listless attack was rookie quarterback Bryce Young, whose lack of diverse and effective weapons helped result in just 179.8 passing yards a contest and 11 touchdowns.

Fortunately for Young, Legette could bring quite a bit of versatility to his arsenal. The Mullins, S.C. native was named a second-team All-SEC member following his breakout 2023 campaign—one where he averaged 17.7 yards per reception.

So if this Luke guy knows anything about football, the offense should be in better shape moving forward.

