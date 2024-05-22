Panthers great Greg Olsen wins 2nd Sports Emmy

Greg Olsen is certifiably golden, and nobody can take that away from him.

On Tuesday night, the Carolina Panthers great brought home his second Sports Emmy in as many years, winning the award for Outstanding Personality as an Event Analyst. Olsen won in the same category as an Emerging On-Air Talent in 2023—when he beat out the likes of ESPN’S Andraya Carter, Eli Manning, Robert Griffin III and JJ Redick.

The competition was stiff once again for Olsen—who was joined in the category by ESPN’s Troy Aikman, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, CBS’ Bill Raftery, FOX’s John Smoltz and FOX’s Tom Verducci.

Here’s the moment in which Olsen grabbed the gold:

Unfortunately, the honor may be somewhat bittersweet for the former tight end—who will be taking a backseat to Tom Brady at FOX this upcoming season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Most Valuable Player will be jumping right into the network’s No. 1 broadcast team, bumping Olsen down to the No. 2 squad.

