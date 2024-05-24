Panthers great Greg Olsen speaks about getting demoted at FOX for Tom Brady

Greg Olsen may be the No. 2 on paper, but he still the No. 1 in his aspirations.

The Carolina Panthers great, fresh off his second Sports Emmys win in as many years, joined Owen Poindexter on Thursday’s episode of the Front Office Sports Today podcast. Poindexter asked Olsen about his demotion from FOX’s top broadcast team to their second, brought on by the addition of seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and three-time Most Valuable Player Tom Brady.

“My goal is to be the best,” Olsen replied. “My goal is that our crew is looked at as the best and that’s not just about me—it’s about my partner, it’s about our sideline analyst, it’s about our production team, our truck, our producer, our director and the guys and girls in the truck. So, it’s something that I’m very passionate about, it’s something that I’m very competitive in. And when I was the No. 2 crew before, I said, ‘Hey, my goal is to be the No. 1.'”

Olsen will now be taking up his color commentary duties alongside his new play-by-play partner Joe Davis for the upcoming campaign. Brady moves into Olsen’s old spot—joining Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

He went on.

“My aspirations are still to be a No. 1 analyst, whether it’s at Fox or elsewhere,” Olsen added. “That will never change as long as I do this. I’m not just content to be there, I’m not just happy to have a seat. I want the top seat, and I want that wherever that opportunity allows and I’ll never stop working for that. I feel more motivated for that now more than ever.”

