Panthers great Greg Olsen promoted to FOX’s lead broadcast team

Greg Olsen’s last trip to the Super Bowl came as a Carolina Panthers tight end in 2016, and didn’t go the way he probably wanted it to. But maybe his next one will.

As reported by New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand on Thursday, Olsen has a deal in place to join the lead broadcast team for Fox Sports’ NFL programming. That, of course, places the ex-pass catcher in line to call Super Bowl LVII alongside play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt on Feb. 12, 2023.

Olsen and Burkhardt’s promotion will fill the void left behind by the previous No. 1 duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who are both off to call ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

2021 was Olsen’s first year in the booth, where he immediately shined in his new digs. The 37-year-old, however, will likely see 2022 as his only campaign atop the ranks at Fox—as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take the spot next to Burkhardt upon his retirement.

(Tom Brady ruining everyone else’s good time, huh? What else is new?)

Regardless, Olsen will be behind the mic for the biggest game in all of professional sports. And wouldn’t it be fitting if the NFC’s representative in this season’s Super Bowl is the Carolina Pan . . . sorry, couldn’t get through that one seriously.

