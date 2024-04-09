Panthers great Greg Olsen nominated for another Sports Emmy

Greg Olsen is continuing his broadcasting excellence.

As announced on Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers great has been nominated for another Sports Emmy. This time, he’s up as an Outstanding Personality in the Event Analyst category.

The highly-acclaimed and well-received FOX color commentator has some strong competition for the honors. Joining the former tight end as his fellow nominees are ESPN’s Troy Aikman, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, CBS’ Bill Raftery, FOX’s John Smoltz and FOX’s Tom Verducci.

If Olsen captures the gold here, it wouldn’t be his first victory on this stage. He won last year’s award for Outstanding Personality as an Emerging On-Air Talent—beating out the likes of Andraya Carter, Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning and JJ Redick.

But despite the recognition, Olsen is likely to take a backseat to Tom Brady—who is slated to join the NFL on FOX team as their lead color guy in 2024. Knowing that change is coming, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Most Valuable Player praised Olsen for his work back in January.

“I think Greg’s done an incredible job,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I have so much respect for him, how he approaches his job. He’s super-prepared in what he does. I think he does an incredible job every time he’s on. I love listening to him.”

We do too, Tom. We do too.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire