Panthers great Cam Newton reflects on his scary car accident from 2014

When you have a seat at Club Shay Shay, you best believe the discussion is going to go deep. And on the latest episode of his hit podcast, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe went almost everywhere with Cam Newton, including to his near-death experience from almost a decade ago.

Towards the end of his three-hour sit-down with Newton, Sharpe asked the Carolina Panthers great about his car accident back in 2014. What followed was one heck of a reflection . . .

The accident happened less than half a mile away from Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 9, 2014, just a few days after the Panthers’ Week 14 win against the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Newton, he only sustained two transverse fractures in his lower back—an extremely positive result considering what could have happened.

Newton would miss just one game, returning to the field less than two weeks later. He went on to lead Carolina to two more wins in clinching an improbable NFC South crown—their second in as many seasons.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire