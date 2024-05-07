Panthers great Cam Newton looks back on his legendary MNF run vs. Patriots

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton just took a stroll—or perhaps a run—down memory lane.

As a branch-off to last week’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the former MVP quarterback was asked about one of the most legendary scrambles of his career. The year was 2013, the setting was Monday night and the opponent was the New England Patriots.

Take it away, Cam . . .

That remarkable 14-yard run helped propel a 24-20 win for Carolina. Newton finished the memorable outing with a game-high 62 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns—one of which wound up as the game-winner to his favorite wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

The primetime victory over one of the league’s premier juggernauts also proved to be a coming-out party of sorts for the ascending Panthers—who moved to 7-3 that night. They’d go on to clinch the NFC South later that season, marking their first of three consecutive division crowns.

And yeah, it looks as though Cam was roasting Patriots a decade before it was cool and airing on Netflix.

