Panthers great Cam Newton honors late Jerry Richardson

With questions surrounding his one year of experience as a Division I starter and “lack” of run in a pro-style offense, Cam Newton was no slam dunk to go atop the 2011 NFL draft. Nonetheless, Jerry Richardson and the Carolina Panthers took the chance on him.

And for that, Newton—as he expressed once again in a post on Friday morning—has always been grateful.

Here’s what he had to say about Richardson, who passed at the age of 86 on Wednesday night:

¥ØÜ GÄV£ M£ ÄÑ Ø₽₽ØRTÜÑÎT¥ THÄT ČHÄÑG£D M¥ ßŁØØDŁÎÑ£… ÄÑD FØR THÄT Î ČÄÑÑØT THÄÑK ¥ØÜ £ÑØÜGH.

R£§T ÎÑ ₽ÄRÄDÎ§£ MR. RÎČHÄRD§ØÑ…īŁØV£ū‼️#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ

-1ØVĒ🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/pI4HYAMlSy — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 3, 2023

Newton made the most out of that opportunity he earned from Richardson and the Panthers—as he became one of, if not the greatest player the team has ever rostered. The former No. 1 overall pick holds franchise records for passing yards (29,725), passing touchdowns (186) and rushing touchdowns (63) while being the only player in Carolina’s 28-year history to be named Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

He also took Richardson’s Panthers to their second-ever (and last) Super Bowl appearance back in that decorated 2015 campaign.

