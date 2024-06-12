Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t think he’ll play football again

Have we already seen the final NFL snap out of quarterback Cam Newton?

The Carolina Panthers legend touched on his blossoming media career during Wednesday’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton. When talking about the possibility of spreading his wings and joining a network in a broadcasting role, he said there may be a key detail holding that back.

“Here, within the last 18 months, my concern from networks has been—is Cam done playing? Like, bro, I haven’t played football in four years,” he stated. “Do I think somebody’s gonna take a chance on me now? No. That’s me being honest. ‘Cam, do you do plan on retiring?’ No. But that don’t mean I can’t get offered.”

Newton’s last NFL down came a little over two years ago, after he rejoined the Panthers midway through the 2021 campaign. His comeback spanned over eight games—resulting in 684 passing yards, 230 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

While he has since floated the idea of a return to the field, even hinting at some interest within the league, the 35-year-old is staying realistic about his situation.

“Do I think I will ever play football again? Respectfully, no,” he added. “That’s just me being honest. It’s been so long. I’m not getting any younger. Do I think I can play? Yes. But do I think I’m going to play? I need somebody to take a chance. I don’t think somebody is gonna take that chance now.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire