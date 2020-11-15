Panthers grab lead after Ronald Jones fumble

The first turnover of Sunday’s game in Carolina was made by the Buccaneers and the first touchdown came a short time later.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson jostled the ball loose from Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones and Panthers safety Tre Boston recovered on Tampa’s 33-yard-line. Teddy Bridgewater flipped a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colin Thompson seven plays later and the Panthers are up 7-0.

Bridgewater also hooked up with wide receiver Robby Anderson to convert a fourth down during the drive. He is 7-of-7 for 25 yards to open the game.

The Bucs have only run two offensive plays and they’ll try to get some momentum going as they attempt to rebound from last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Saints.

