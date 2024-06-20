Panthers going back to their roots for 2024 Fan Fest

Party like it’s 1995!

The Carolina Panthers announced the dates for this summer’s training camp on Thursday. Among the nuggets of new information were details about 2024 Fan Fest, which is set to go down from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Memorial Stadium served as the home field for the Panthers during their inaugural NFL campaign in 1995. It wouldn’t be until the next season, 1996, when they moved into Ericsson Stadium (now Bank of America Stadium).

Team president Kristi Coleman provided a statement about the team going back to their roots in this morning’s official release:

“As we head into our 30th season, we’re looking forward to bringing football to our fans across the Carolinas this summer, including going to Clemson where it all began. From bringing Training Camp to Charlotte to honoring our South Carolina ties by hosting Fan Fest at Clemson, we are excited to celebrate our fans across both states.”

The Panthers also included some words from Athletic Director of Clemson University Graham Neff:

“We are honored to play a part in the Panthers celebration of their 30th season by hosting Fan Fest in Memorial Stadium, site of the franchise’s inaugural season. Clemson University and the Panthers’ organization share many connections, and we’re excited to collaborate on this unique opportunity.”

Fan Fest will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the event will cost $5 and will be available for purchase starting on Friday, June 21.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire