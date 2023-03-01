Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: Drafting and developing QB ‘the right route to go’

Free agent Derek Carr may currently be the talk of the quarterback position at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s even literally talked with the Carolina Panthers there.

But general manager Scott Fitterer still has his preference in finding his franchise passer.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Fitterer was asked about going the veteran route at the position—something the organization has done three times in as many seasons since the first departure of Cam Newton. As he did after head coach Frank Reich’s introductory press conference last month, Fitterer expressed his desire to go the draft and develop route.

“In an ideal world, you always wanna draft a quarterback,” he said. “Draft, develop and have that guy here for five, 10 years. You wanna have that consistency. It helps for many different reasons. The continuity on your roster, for salary cap reasons. There’s so many benefits at drafting and developing. That is the right route to go. “We’ll see if we can get in a position where we can get one of the guys we like. Is there a guy there in the second round? Can we get up in the first round? Those are all the things we’re exploring right now. But, yes, you’re right. I don’t think it’s necessarily wrong to look at the veteran route if you can’t do that. But in an ideal world, you do wanna draft.”

Currently sitting at the ninth overall pick and with plenty of other quarterback-needy teams ahead of them, the Panthers will likely have to move up to get one of the four first-round talents. That bunch includes Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

So, it may soon be time for Fitterer to really be in on every deal.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire