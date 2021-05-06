Panthers GM Scott Fitterer discusses keys to Sam Darnold’s success

GlobeNewswire

Point-of-service technology provider Arryved adds Loren Bendele as CEO Loren Bendele joins Arryved's leadership team as chief executive officer. Photo of Greenwood Brewery by Bisetti Photography Arryved’s innovative approach to POS, e-commerce and loyalty solutions provides food- and beverage-based venues with flexible and intuitive technology needed to provide better guest experiences. Boulder, Colo., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arryved, a leading point-of-service (POS) provider for craft beverage, food and entertainment establishments, announces the addition of Loren Bendele to its leadership team as chief executive officer. Prior to joining Arryved, Loren spent the majority of his career in technology leadership positions. Most recently Loren was a co-founder of Gell, a user-generated content platform for civil discourse with the mission of helping society make better decisions. Loren has served as the CEO of Savings.com, which leveraged loyalty and promotions strategies to drive over $500 million in annual sales for Fortune 100 e-commerce companies. He also led the strategy for a next generation point-of-sale system for Teleflora’s member florists, which won “Best in Show” at Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference and was installed in over 10,000 florist locations. The addition of Bendele represents Arryved’s continued investment in leadership and will complement the move of Founder and former CEO David Norman to chief product officer at the company. Norman will also continue as chief operating officer and chairman of the board and continue to lead the overall product vision for the company. “Our growth over the past year has been fueled by innovation and a focus on helping our merchant partners navigate the changing landscape of the pandemic. Looking ahead to the future, this move ensures I’m free to focus on our customers, our product and the continuous innovation that helps our merchants better serve their customers,” says Norman. Arryved’s innovative approach to POS, e-commerce and loyalty solutions provides food- and beverage-based venues with flexible and intuitive technology needed to provide better guest experiences. Since the beginning of 2020, Arryved doubled its customer base, announced its expansion into new industries and launched several new products, including Arryved Online and OpenTab. “This is one of the strongest product and technology teams I’ve ever seen, as evidenced by their amazing products, passionate reviews and tremendous growth even during a global pandemic that wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry. The fact that they have an NPS of 88 for a point-of-service solution is unheard of -- that’s a number usually only achieved by beloved, blockbuster video games and I’ve never seen a number that high for a SaaS or Fintech company.” says Bendele. ”I’ve waited tables and worked in retail early in my career. I know how hard everyone in the hospitality industry works and I’m beyond excited to help support one of the greatest industries in the world.” Together, Bendele and Norman plan to divide and conquer on growth and product strategy at Arryved, giving each the time and focus needed to continue to grow the company and its product lineup rapidly and sustainably to meet changing customer needs. “Loren’s background in hospitality, loyalty, point-of-sale and scaling high-growth technology companies is the perfect fit for where we are headed,” says Norman. “I’ve gotten to know Loren well and he’s someone that leads with character, authenticity and soul. That’s critical for our team and our customers. Our industry doesn’t tolerate people who phone it in.” # # # About Arryved Founded in 2016 by former Google leaders, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft food and beverage service industry: breweries, brewpubs, pizzerias, cideries, entertainment venues, distilleries, wineries, and non-brewery taprooms. In five short years we’ve grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of thriving businesses. We’re a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the craft beverage industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Remove the archaic Point-of-sale terminal and integrate a mobile POS with contactless payments and ordering, ecommerce, state of the art data and reporting, and excellent customer support with simple, reliable pricing. Currently Arryved boasts a retention rate of 95.5 percent and the highly competitive Net Promoter Score of 88. The NPS is a standardized customer satisfaction benchmark that measures how likely customers are to recommend the service to a family member or friend.