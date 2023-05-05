Panthers GM says team could start Andy Dalton as Bryce Young develops

Panthers GM says Andy Dalton could start as Bryce Young develops originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn't guarantee him a starting job.

The Carolina Panthers obviously drafted the former Alabama quarterback with the idea that he would be their future face of the franchise.

But for this season at least, general manager Scott Fitterer said starting Young right away isn't guaranteed. Instead, he'll leave it to the Panthers' new coaching staff as they decide between Young and veteran Andy Dalton.

"We’re going to rely on our coaches – (senior assistant) Jim Caldwell, (head coach) Frank Reich, (offensive coordinator) Thomas Brown to decide when it’s right," Fitterer said. “We don’t have a timeline. We’re not saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s gonna start the first game or we’re not going to play him at all this year.’ When the time is right or we felt like he’s got enough of a mastery of the offense where he can go out and operate this and be successful, that’s when he’ll be out there."

For now – with still four months to go before the regular season – Fitterer sees Dalton as the presumptive starter. The 35-year-old veteran started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints last year, going 6-8 with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason," Fitterer explained. "He played as a rookie. He’s got a lot of experience. He understands his role and he can play good football. If Andy’s the guy to start the season, and he’s the starter right now heading into the season, then he’ll be the guy. When Bryce is ready or (2022 third-rounder) Matt Corral is ready, whoever it may be, that’ll be the time they go in.

“We say it’s open competition, but Frank did say, ‘Hey, Andy’s he’s our guy right now. He’ll walk into the season as the starter and then as you know, the young guys compete underneath him, then they’ll go in when they’re ready.”

Dalton has first-hand experience at keeping the seat warm for a highly-touted rookie. In 2021, he started six games for the Chicago Bears as he and Justin Fields split time while both battled injuries.

Whatever the Panthers do at quarterback will have heightened implications for the Bears, who own Carolina's 2024 first-round pick after sending them the No. 1 pick this year.

While Dalton gives the Panthers a higher floor due to his experience, Young could potentially give them a higher ceiling if he develops quickly.