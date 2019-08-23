Panthers' GM Marty Hurney 'cautiously optimistic' Cam Newton will be ready for Week 1

If you’re an NFL team with an unquestioned franchise quarterback, your biggest fear during preseason games is you’ll watch that quarterback suffer an injury.

That’s exactly what happened to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, but thankfully it appears it’s not a significant setback.

‘Cautiously optimistic’

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, on Friday morning Panthers general manager Marty Hurney informed reporters that tests on Cam Newton found a mid-foot sprain.

“We are cautiously optimistic he will be ready for Week 1,” Hurney said.

There were reports immediately after the game that x-rays had come back negative on Newton’s left foot and ankle.

First-quarter scramble

Newton was injured in the first quarter against the New England Patriots. He was scrambling to get away from Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler, but Butler still got the sack on the 2015 NFL MVP.

Newton went to the Panthers’ sideline and left Gillette Stadium for the trip home to Charlotte in a walking boot.

The 30-year-old has been brought along deliberately during the offseason and preseason after surgery to clean out his throwing shoulder in late January.