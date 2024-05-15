Panthers GM Dan Morgan: ‘We’re still in contact with some other cornerbacks’

The Carolina Panthers are still on the prowl.

President of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan joined WFNZ’s The Kyle Bailey Show on Tuesday to talk about his first offseason at the helm. Host Kyle Bailey asked Morgan if he’s hoping to find a more solidified starter at cornerback to pair with Jaycee Horn.

“You wish you could fix everything little thing in one offseason. But sometimes, that’s not the reality,” he replied. “Now, we’re gonna try to do so. But sometimes, it doesn’t always work out the way that you want it to.

“But we’re really excited about some of the guys that we do have on the roster. Dane Jackson—we signed him in free agency. We re-signed Troy Hill. We have D’Shawn Jamison. We have [Dicaprio] Bootle. So there’s some guys that we are excited about. But that’s not to say we’re not gonna be aggressive to attack the waiver wire. We’re still in contact with some other corners that you guys may know about.”

One of the guys we may know about is probably five-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. The Rock Hill, S.C. native has been linked to the Panthers over the past handful of weeks, even by Morgan himself.

He continued.

“So, yeah, we’re gonna be aggressive,” Morgan added. “We’re gonna try to make this roster the best that it can be, to be as competitive as it can be this season. But we also are gonna be smart. We definitely have a plan and we’re gonna do things the right way.”

Some other notable free-agent corners include Xavien Howard, Adoree’ Jackson and Steven Nelson.

