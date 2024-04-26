Panthers GM Dan Morgan: ‘We’ll probably get some calls’ on trading Pick No. 39

The Carolina Panthers went up and got their guy in a somewhat surprising move on Thursday night. But their work this weekend is far from done.

After striking a deal with the Buffalo Bills to secure wide receiver Xavier Legette at the 32nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales hit the microphones for a little post-round presser. Morgan would be asked if he was getting any trade calls on the 33rd selection before shipping it off.

“Yeah, definitely getting some teams sniffing around, just kinda wondering what we’re thinking—33 and 39 we were getting some calls,” he replied. “I’d venture to say that we’ll probably get some calls on 39 tomorrow.”

As expected, one side of the ball dominated the board last night. The first 14 picks of the round were all offensive players, a new record for the NFL draft.

And while that inspired the Panthers to bag Legette a spot earlier, the development also left them with plenty of intriguing prospects to choose from on Friday.

“I think there’s a lot of players we still like on the board,” Morgan added. “Obviously, that’s a really good thing—to be able to keep Pick 39 and still have 65, 101 and then the two fives and our seven. So, I think we’re set up pretty good for the rest of the draft and I’m excited to kinda see who’s gonna be there and who we’re gonna take at 39.”

Morgan and company are currently in possession of Picks 39, 65, 101, 142, 200 and 240.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire