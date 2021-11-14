Panthers giving QB Cam Newton chance to win 2022 starting job

The Carolina Panthers needed Cam Newton really badly . . . really, really badly.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers are going ahead under the assumption that quarterback Sam Darnold—who is currently on injured reserve with a right shoulder fracture—will be out for the remainder of the 2021 season. That, in part, has also opened the door for Newton to potentially secure the starting job for 2022.

“But more importantly, Newton will have a chance to cement his status as Carolina’s starter for the remainder of this year and potentially the 2022 season as well, sources told ESPN,” Schefter writes. “If Newton plays well this season, he would become the favorite to be Carolina’s starting quarterback in 2022.”

While an exciting thought for many a Panther fan, this should hardly come as a surprising one at this point. Outside of Newton, Carolina’s options under center for next year are considerably unclear.

Not only have they continued to seesaw on a possible trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but landing a surefire pick in the upcoming draft—given their current record and the less-than-stellar quality of prospects in the class—seems like a long shot.

If he proves to be effective, Newton could provide the stability at the position head coach Matt Rhule has been starving for. So, yes, this comeback story may have more than just one chapter to it.

