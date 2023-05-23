Panthers given 2nd-best odds to be DeAndre Hopkins’ new team

Will the seesaw between the Arizona Cardinals and DeAndre Hopkins finally stop see-sawing? And if it does, where will his butt land?

As trade rumors surrounding the five-time All-Pro wide receiver have begun to circulate (again), Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson has updated his outlook on Hopkins’ 2023 digs. While he does favor the Cardinals, Thompson believes the Carolina Panthers have the second-best odds of serving as the new destination.

The odds are as follows:

The 30-year-old pass catcher was featured on Monday’s episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, where he stated what he’s currently looking for at this point in his NFL run.

“What I want is stable management upstairs, that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona,” he said. “A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him … and a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

A Central, S.C. native and Clemson University product, Hopkins could find a new home, well, at home. But is that a road the Panthers are willing to open?

