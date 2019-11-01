Panthers G.M.: Newton needs to “gather more information”

With injured quarterback Cam Newton seeing a foot specialist today, the Panthers seem to be at a loss for answers as well.

The team put out a statement acknowledging his trip to Green Bay to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson (their former team doctor).

“I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent,” General Manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”

Newton suffered the injury during the third week of the preseason, but came back to play in the first two preseason games. He hasn’t played since, and only began traveling with the team again last week, but hasn’t done more than rehab work with the athletic training staff since.

Kyle Allen won his first four starts this year, but got a savage beating last week from the 49ers, throwing three interceptions and taking seven sacks.