Panthers G John Miller after Week 17 loss: ‘It’s the NFL . . . sacks happen’

For the second straight week in a row, the Carolina Panthers have eaten seven sacks in another hopeless offensive outing. But, hey, it’s the National Football League. That’s normal, right?

Well, that seemed to be the gist of John Miller’s comments following the team’s 18-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The seventh-year guard told reporters during his postgame presser that, well, it is what it is.

“It’s the NFL, stuff happens, sacks [happen],” he said.

To be fair, they do happen. The problem is, though, that they seem to happen a lot more in Carolina than they do in most other places across the league.

The Panthers have employed 11 different starting configurations of their offensive line through 16 games in 2021—almost none of which proving effective. Just ask Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold—because these constant hits probably don’t feel all too good.

“As much as it hurt, it’s just apart of the game,” Miller continued. “Guys get paid a lot of money to rush the passer. With that being said—obviously you go out there, you put your best foot forward and you try to play hard. And you wanna play for the man next to you, your brothers.”

Miller was then asked by ESPN’s David Newton if the offensive line’s inability to hold up regularly has cost the organization chances to evaluate what they have at quarterback. And, just like many his group’s assignments in Week 17, he avoided that question.

“Next question,” he simply said.

Related

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly 'unhappy and embarrassed' by state of team

Related

Panthers sub in QB Cam Newton on 2nd drive, RB Chuba Hubbard scores

List