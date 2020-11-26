Panthers G Dennis Daley, CB Donte Jackson DNP for Thanksgiving practice
The Panthers appear to be getting a full week of practice from Teddy Bridgewater after he missed last week’s matchup with the Lions. He was not limited at practice for the second straight day.
Here is the updated Week 12 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Knee
Full
Full
RB Christian McCaffrey
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
CB Donte Jackson
Toe
DNP
DNP
OT Russell Okung
Calf
Limited
Limited
G John Miller
Knee/ankle
Limited
Limited
G Dennis Daley
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DE Marquis Haynes
Shoulder
Full
Full
LB Tahir Whitehead
Ribs
Full
Full
WR D.J. Moore
Shoulder
Full
Full
S Sam Franklin
Ankle
Full
Limited
FB Alex Armah
Ankle
Full
Full
WR Brandon Zylstra
Shoulder
–
Full
It appears cornerback Donte Jackson and offensive lineman Dennis Daley are on their way to sitting out this week. Jackson has a lingering toe injury and Daley suffered a concussion against Detroit.
While McCaffrey hasn’t been ruled out yet, all indications are that he won’t play again this week. Most likely, he’ll return to the lineup after the bye.
Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at Panthers Wire.