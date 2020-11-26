Panthers G Dennis Daley, CB Donte Jackson DNP for Thanksgiving practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Panthers appear to be getting a full week of practice from Teddy Bridgewater after he missed last week’s matchup with the Lions. He was not limited at practice for the second straight day.

Here is the updated Week 12 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Knee

Full

Full

RB Christian McCaffrey

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

CB Donte Jackson

Toe

DNP

DNP

OT Russell Okung

Calf

Limited

Limited

G John Miller

Knee/ankle

Limited

Limited

G Dennis Daley

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DE Marquis Haynes

Shoulder

Full

Full

LB Tahir Whitehead

Ribs

Full

Full

WR D.J. Moore

Shoulder

Full

Full

S Sam Franklin

Ankle

Full

Limited

FB Alex Armah

Ankle

Full

Full

WR Brandon Zylstra

Shoulder

Full

It appears cornerback Donte Jackson and offensive lineman Dennis Daley are on their way to sitting out this week. Jackson has a lingering toe injury and Daley suffered a concussion against Detroit.

While McCaffrey hasn’t been ruled out yet, all indications are that he won’t play again this week. Most likely, he’ll return to the lineup after the bye.

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at Panthers Wire.

