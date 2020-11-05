Christian McCaffrey will likely play vs. Chiefs. How will his return impact Panthers?

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went with little noise around the league.

But despite the lack of dramatic roster shuffling, the Carolina Panthers are hoping to get a boost from some bodies that they’ve been missing lately.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is progressing in the right direction as he practiced in pads Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Panther’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20. But he’s not the only player the Panthers would be happy to see back in the lineup sooner rather than later (although there’s no one else who gathers quite that level of attention).

A look at some other players that the Panthers are expecting to get back soon and their impact on the season.

Christian McCaffrey

The Panthers (3-5) have gone 3-3 without the All-Pro running back, with Mike Davis stepping up in McCaffrey’s absence. In his six starts, Davis has 83 rushing attempts for 349 yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 30 receptions for 170 yards and two receiving scores.

But there is no replacing someone like McCaffrey.

“Mike, he’s a good football player. And they’re blessed to have a couple pretty good football players right there. McCaffrey arguably is one of the MVPs of this league,” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “He is a heck of a football player, and he does so many things for you. You got to know where he’s at and how he goes about his business.”

McCaffrey is on pace to be available for Sunday’s game in Kansas City against the 7-1 Chiefs. He was designated to return from injured reserve prior to last week’s Thursday night loss to the Falcons, but the short week played a factor in him not being ready for that game.





“He looked like Christian. He looked good, he looks sharp,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of Wednesday’s practice. “We’ll see how how his body responds to — obviously he did a little bit last week, but this was his first padded day — see how his body responds to the duress of today and see how it responds (Thursday) morning into (Thursday) afternoon.”

Rhule said that he’s continuing to take a cautious approach to having McCaffrey back, as the Panthers have since the injury occurred.

“I’m taking it kind of day by day. I’m also practicing Mike and Trenton (Cannon) and (practice squad back) Rodney Smith. I’ll see how he does (Thursday), but obviously I’m very hopeful that he can play,” Rhule said. “We’re excited to see him play. I also understand that we have to see how the body reacts.”

Impact: Having McCaffrey, a first-year team captain who missed his first games as a professional this year, back on the field makes this offense instantly better. The Panthers now have two running backs to work with and another dangerous weapon at receiver with him on the field. With him only playing two games in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense, the full potential of the group that was expected to be planned around McCaffrey and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t yet been realized. It also gives Brady an opportunity to have a lot of fun utilizing both Davis and McCaffrey.

The Panthers have taken the smart approach in waiting until he is 100% healthy to play him again, but there is no doubt his availability makes the whole team better.

“Christian is a special player,” Panthers center Matt Paradis said this week. “That’s not a knock on Mike at all. Mike’s done a great job for us and will continue to do so. But Christian is a special player. We’ve seen it year in year out, and it will good to have him back.”

View photos Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (52) commits pass interference against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) as cornerback Rasul Douglas (24) tries to intercept the ball during the fourth quarter in their opening game of the 2020 NFL season at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Las Vegas Raiders won. 34-30. More

Story continues