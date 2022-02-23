Panthers take a fresh name in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2022 mock draft

It’s been the usual suspects across the mock drafting world for the Carolina Panthers thus far. From a bunch of Charles Cross, to a little Kyle Hamilton and Sauce Gardner and some attention under center for Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis—the first six weeks of the offseason have seen the same few players sent to Charlotte.

But, now, a new challenger for this spring’s sixth overall pick has entered the arena!

In his second set of 2022 projections, NFL.com media analyst Daniel Jeremiah sends University of Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning to the Panthers—a match he admits may actually be a bit of a reach.

“The Panthers are desperate for O-line help,” Jeremiah notes. “This is a little early for Penning, but he has guard/tackle flexibility and he’ll start from Day 1 in Carolina.”

Jeremiah’s most recent prospect rankings jive with that sentiment, as he slotted in the 22-year-old senior at the 25th overall spot. That puts him behind names such as Pickett, Gardner, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kenyon Green and Tyler Lindbaum—all of which were passed up by the Panthers in his mock.

So, what would Carolina be overlooking them for?

Penning was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Panthers and 2021 finalist for the Walter Payton Award. And, oh, he’s pretty much a giant at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds—a powerful and nasty specimen that possesses the frame and athleticism to serve as a reliable force at the next level.

