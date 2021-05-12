Panthers find their free safety in ridiculously early 2022 NFL mock draft

The Panthers addressed almost every position they needed to in the 2021 NFL draft. One big exception to the rule was the hole at free safety that opened up when they released Tre Boston. Hopefully they have somebody in mind this year, but if they don’t they’ll definitely need to find a solution next offseason. If they’re still looking in 2022, this might be the the answer.

Mark Schofield at Touchdown Wire has Carolina landing in the No. 12 spot in next year’s NFL draft and taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, provided Sam Darnold hasn’t bombed out during the 2021 season.

“Safety Kyle Hamilton could potentially be a top five player in the next draft class, and his ultimate draft slot could come down to positional value. He was a First-Team All-American according to multiple outlets last season, and has the size and explosiveness to be a weapon against the pass. Of course, whether the Carolina Panthers would draft him in this spot will come down to how another player wearing #14 fares in 2021: Quarterback Sam Darnold. If Darnold takes a big step forward under Joe Brady, then certainly Hamilton will be in play. If not, however, the Panthers likely look to the quarterback position.”

Hamilton (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) is another freakish athlete who would make quite the duo with Jeremy Chinn at safety. In 24 games at Notre Dame, he’s posted 104 tackles (5.5 for a loss), five interceptions and 12 passes defensed. Let’s take a look at some of his college tape.

Hamilton vs. Florida State

Hamilton vs. Clemson

Hamilton vs. Louisville

Hamilton vs. Boston College

