Panthers’ Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods out vs. 49ers in Week 5
With Jeremy Chinn out for at least the next four weeks, the Carolina Panthers could really use the presence of fellow safety Xavier Woods at the moment. And, unfortunately, that won’t be the case.
Listed as questionable on Week 5’s final injury report, Woods is inactive for this afternoon’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who was also slapped with the questionable designation, is out as well.
Both Luvu and Woods have been quite busy for the unit this season. The duo currently leads Carolina in tackles—with 32 and 30, respectively.
Perhaps the most notable active player, as confirmed by head coach Matt Rhule on Friday, is receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The second-year wideout has struggled to find a place in his sophomore season, having been in uniform for just half of the team’s outings thus far.
He’s recorded six offensive snaps and zero targets in 2022.
Here is who won’t be on the field for the Panthers on Sunday:
WR Rashard Higgins
LB Frankie Luvu
OL Cade Mays
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
TE Stephen Sullivan
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
S Xavier Woods
The visiting 49ers will also be without a few key names:
DL Arik Armstead
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
DL Javon Kinlaw
TE Tyler Kroft
RB Marlon Mack
DB Tavarius Moore
OL Trent Williams
