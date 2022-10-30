Panthers flub extra point after tying Falcons on Hail Mary in final seconds

If you can succeed in the XFL, thriving in the NFL is nothing, um, right?

PJ Walker was a star in the XFL and Sunday he had the Atlanta Falcons seeing stars.

It wasn’t quite a knockout blow but when a quarterback throws a 62-yard touchdown pass when down 6 with 23 seconds to go it is a flash knockdown.

Of course, nothing totally good can happen for the struggling Panthers.

Eddy Pineiro came on to kick the PAT with 12 seconds left and was wide.

The game was tied at 34 and headed to OT.

Ouch, double ouch.

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

The ping-pong game on the scoreboard:

Panthers-Falcons has been WILD 3-0

3-7

10-7

10-14

13-14

13-21

21-21

21-24

28-24

28-31

28-34

34-34 Heading to OT. — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

