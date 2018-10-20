Panthers Get First Win

It wasn’t pretty, but the Panthers got their first win of the season. By the end of the first period they had a 4-1 lead, but the Washington Capitals came back to tie it at 4-4 in the second period. After coughing up the lead once more late in the third period, Florida went on to pick up the extra point in the skills competition.

The Detroit Red Wings are now the last remaining winless team at 0-5-2, but in defense of the Panthers, they haven’t gotten as many opportunities this season. The Panthers’ game against Washington last night was just Florida’s fifth game of the season and with that win, the Panthers are now 1-2-2. Florida will also be playing against Detroit tonight. It could have been the Losers Cup, but now it will be Detroit fighting to join the rest of the league in the win column.

FLORIDA 6 WASHINGTON 5 (SO)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a power-play goal at 19:09 of the second frame to re-establish the lead for the Panthers at 5-4. He had a goal and two assists on Friday, bringing him to five points in five games. He also went on to score the decisive goal in the shootout.

That shootout happened because Nicklas Backstrom scored with just 1:25 minutes left in the third period to tie the game back up. It was Backstrom’s second goal and 10th point in seven games this season.

Vincent Trocheck scored a goal and registered two assists for Florida. He has two goals and seven points in five contests.

Braden Holtby started for Washington, but he was yanked after allowing four goals on 11 shots in the first period. Pheonix Copley stepped in and saved 18 of 19 shots before falling in the shootout.

James Reimer didn’t have a good start either. He turned aside 16 of 20 shots before being yanked 33:15 minutes into the contest. Michael Hutchinson saved 10 of 11 shots the rest of the way. He also surrendered two goals in four shootout rounds, but that was good enough to get the win.

MINNESOTA 3 DALLAS 1

Jason Spezza scored his first goal of the season 36 seconds into the third period. That gave Dallas a 1-0 lead.

Matt Dumba started the Wild comeback with the game-tying goal at 9:37 of the third period. It was his third goal and fourth point in seven games.

Ryan Suter scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has two goals and seven points in seven games.

Devan Dubnyk kicked out 33 of 34 shots Friday night. He’s 3-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .944 save percentage in six starts.

Ben Bishop turned aside 33 of 35 Wild shots in his third straight loss. He has a 2-3-0 record, 2.46 GAA, and .920 save percentage in five games.

NASHVILLE 5 CALGARY 3

Pekka Rinne saved 15 of 18 shots before he was forced to leave the game early in the third period due to an injury. There wasn’t an update on his status after the contest. Juuse Saros stepped in and stopped the nine shots he faced.

At the other end of the ice, Mike Smith turned aside 26 of 30 shots. He’s 3-3-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .885 save percentage in six starts.

Filip Forsberg scored a goal and registered an assist. That gives him five goals and eight points in seven games.

Kevin Fiala also had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Those were his first two points of 2018-19.

Elias Lindholm scored a goal and recorded an assist for the Flames. He’s up to five goals and eight points in seven contests.