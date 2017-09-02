Panthers first team to announce full list of cuts, keep both kickers

In his first stint as Panthers General Manager, Marty Hurney used to wait all night to announce their moves, perceiving a competitive advantage.

Perhaps in his absence, he realized that wasn’t all that important any more.

The Panthers became the first team in the league to announce their full list of moves, getting to the 53-man limit nearly three hours ahead of the deadline.

The Panthers kept both kickers Graham Gano and Harrison Butker for now, meaning one of them may get moved in the coming days.

The Panthers waived safety Dezmen Southward, linebacker Ben Boulware, linebacker Zeek Bigger, wide receiver Austin Duke, defensive tacakle Eric Crume, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, running back Jalen Simmons, wide receiver Keyarris Garrett, wide receiver Mose Frazier, defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr., tackle Blaine Clausell , defensive end Zach Moore, defensive end Larry Webster, defensive tackle Toby Johnson, tight end Eric Wallace, cornerback Jeff Richards, safety Damian Parms, tight end Bryce Williams, cornerback Devonte Johnson, defensive tackle Gabriel Mass, defensive end Arthur Miley, center Brian Folkerts, defensive tackle Connor Wujciak and defensive end Efe Obada. They also terminated the contracts of veterans punter Andy Lee, quarterback Joe Webb, wide receiver Trevor Graham, and fullback Darrel Young, waived-injured cornerback Zack Sanchez. They also placed nine on injured reserve: wide receiver Brenton Bersin, center Gino Gradkowski, guard Chris Scott, safety L.J. McCray, tackle Dan France, guard David Yankey, cornerback Teddy Williams, wide receiver Fred Ross and tight end Scott Simsonson.