Panthers’ first preseason game will be broadcast on NFL Network

It’s been a long six months, but very soon Carolina Panthers football will be back on your TV. The league has announced that 23 preseason games will be broadcast live on NFL Network this year. One of the matchups to be featured will be Carolina’s first preseason game on the schedule against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game against the Colts will take place at the normal time for a regular season game on Sunday August 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Before they meet on the field, the two teams will be holding a pair of joint practices on the Thursday and Friday leading up to it.

There will only be three preseason games for each team this year.

After visiting Indianapolis, the Panthers will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday the 21st at 7:00 p.m. ET. They close out their preseason campaign at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday the 27th at 7:30.