Matt Rhule isn’t the only one being shown the door in Carolina.

The Panthers have also fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. And they additionally fired assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer.

It’s unclear whether it was new interim head coach Steve Wilks who made the call to fire the two, or if the decision came from owner David Tepper.

Snow was Rhule’s defensive coordinator at both Temple and Baylor, and came along with Rhule as soon as Rhule got the Panthers job. Foley also worked for Rhule at both Temple and Baylor and has also been with Rhule the entirety of the time in Carolina.

That time has now come to an end, and the Panthers are going to make significant changes after the failure of the Rhule regime.

Panthers fire two of Matt Rhule’s longtime assistants, Phil Snow and Ed Foley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk