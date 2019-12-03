Panthers fire Ron Rivera following Week 13 loss to Redskins

The Ron Rivera era in Carolina has come to an end.

The Panthers are moving on from their longtime head coach just two days after falling 29-21 to the Redskins at home.

The 2019 season has been a whirlwind for Carolina. After dropping their first two games of the season, quarterback Cam Newton was forced to miss significant time with a foot injury. Kyle Allen became the starter and won his first four games, seemingly turning the Panthers season around.

But since Week 8, the Panthers have lost five of six, with the latest coming at the hands of the previously 2-9 Redskins.

Rivera has been Carolina's head coach since 2011. In 2015, behind an MVP season from Newton, the Panthers reached Super Bowl L, where they fell, 24-10, to the Denver Broncos.

Since then, however, the Panthers have returned to the playoffs just once. In his nine years at the helm, Rivera never put together back-to-back seasons with winning records.

