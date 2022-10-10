Panthers fire Matt Rhule six years after he left Temple University

Panthers fire ex-Temple FB head coach Matt Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Matt Rhule, who spent four fruitful years as Temple football's head coach, was fired Monday morning by the Carolina Panthers after an ugly 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season.

Rhule, a Pennsylvania native who played linebacker at Penn State, was hired by the Panthers in 2020 following a strong third season as head coach of Baylor University. Rhule left Temple in 2017 for the Baylor job and went 11-3 in his third year with Baylor. He then signed a seven-year, $62 million deal to join the Panthers.

But Rhule's success didn't follow him to the pros. He won just 10 games in his first two seasons as head coach in Carolina and currently owns an 11-27 NFL head coaching record.

The Panthers underwent quite a few years of turmoil at the quarterback position during Rhule's time with in Carolina, starting five quarterbacks across 38 games:

Ultimately, nothing clicked for Rhule and he's now out of a job.

Rhule went 28-23 as Temple's head coach from 2013 to 2016, stacking back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016 and reaching two bowl games. The Owls are 29-34 since Rhule left North Philly for Texas and are on their third coach in six years.

The Temple-Rhule split after the 2016 season didn't work out for either party, it seems - unless of course you're looking at the remaining money the Panthers owe Rhule. That worked out quite well.