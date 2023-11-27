Panthers fire Frank Reich

After just 11 games, the Panthers are moving on from their head coach.

Carolina has fired Frank Reich, the team announced on Monday morning.

"I met with coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," team owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.

"Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties."

The Panthers have started the season 1-10 after trading up to select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. The team has struggled mightily offensively, failing to score 20 points in all but three games this year. The team has not reached 30 points in a single game and scored 10 points in each of its last two losses.

Tepper was clearly frustrated with the team's direction, as illustrated by his outburst outside the Panthers locker room in Nashville following Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Tabor served as the Bears acting head coach when Matt Nagy missed a game in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

While Reich began the season as the offensive play-caller, Brown took over that role for the first three games after Carolina's Week 7 bye. But Reich took back those duties going into Week 11.

This is another major shake up for the Panthers, as Tepper fired former head coach Matt Rhule last year following a 1-4 start. Current 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks took over as interim coach and compiled a 6-6 record before he was passed over for Reich in January.

The team will now need to find another full-time head coach in the coming offseason, joining the Raiders as teams who have made a midseason change in 2023.