Panthers fire ex-Saints assistant and LSU standout Joe Brady

The Carolina Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady during their Week 13 bye, the team announced Sunday. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule commented on the move in a statement from the team’s website, saying: “I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change. I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”

It’s a stunner given how quickly Brady’s star has risen. Before he joined Carolina, he was an offensive assistant for the Saints and made a huge career move to work as offensive coordinator for Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers in their 2019 national title run. His immediate success in that role propelled a return to the NFL, but now he’s on the outs just as quickly. The 5-7 Panthers have lost 3 of their last 4 games while averaging just 17.7 points per page on offense.

Life comes at you fast. We’ll keep an eye out for where Brady goes next. The Saints will face the Panthers again in Week 17 at the Caesars Superdome — without him — with senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon calling plays in his stead.

