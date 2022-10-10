Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6 game vs. Rams

The Carolina Panthers will be the first team to play a game this season with an interim head coach after they fired Matt Rhule on Monday morning. As a result, the Los Angeles Rams will be the Panthers’ first opponent without Rhule on the sidelines.

After firing Rhule, the Panthers promoted pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks to interim coach, so he’ll lead the team against the Rams in Week 6. The Rams were already heavily favored over Carolina, being 9.5-point favorites, but that line could shift following the news of Rhule’s firing.

In two-plus seasons with the Panthers, Rhule went just 11-27. Carolina is fresh off a 37-15 loss to the 49ers, which was apparently the final straw for ownership and the front office.

