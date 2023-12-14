Panthers finding early-season success

Dec. 14—Following six straight victories, including three conference wins over the past week, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team has started building early-season momentum — and the Panthers know they've got several more challenges ahead.

"It's not surprising but very refreshing," KWC coach Drew Cooper said of his squad's 6-2 start. "We know we have a long road ahead of us in terms of getting where we need to get, which is back in the NCAA Tournament, so we've got 17 more conference games to go. All three wins have been have been really emotional grinds, and I think our guys have a lot of confidence right now.

"The guys that have been around the program for a year or more, they very much believe in us. It's been very refreshing to see that belief translate into some good, early wins. But we do have to keep in mind that it's early."

KWC will look to continue its streak Thursday when the Panthers host non-conference foe East-West at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Though collecting victories early in the year doesn't always mean sustained success, Cooper said, it's certainly a boost to start off on a positive note.

"The margin of error to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament is very small," he said. "There are a lot of good teams. How similar all of our opponents are to one another and to us, the margin of error to win these games is very, very small. To win close games early, hopefully that will make an impact on what our standing is come February and March."

In their last three outings, KWC earned an 81-78 home win over Findlay, a 67-60 road conquest of Walsh and a 76-74 road victory over Lake Erie. All three teams were picked to finish ahead of the Panthers in the G-MAC's preseason coaches poll.

Cooper credits his players' tenacity for overcoming those obstacles.

"I think the physical toughness of our team has been unlike any team I've coached, in terms of making that our identity," he said. "I'm very comfortable with our identity — the confidence to take physical contact and initiate contact, but also to do all the little things and every little part it takes to be a good team."

Wesleyan will play another out-of-league opponent Sunday when the Panthers travel to face Michigan Tech before taking a 13-day break for the holidays.

Cooper expects the next two outings to pay off in different ways.

"If it's one thing I hope Santa Claus brings us, it's the ability to have more depth," he said. "I think we have guys playing too many minutes right now. Tomorrow, our goal is to play great basketball and to get Dom Subota, NaVuan Peterson and Fares Remouche plenty of minutes to play through mistakes.

"I'd really like to see us playing eight, nine, 10 guys where we're able to have that mutual trust to get out there in big games. We've been able to win some close games, but we haven't done it with the depth that I envisioned us having in August. Practice is one thing, but it helps when the bright lights are on."

He also wants them to embrace the challenge of playing another tough Division II program on the road.

"Michigan Tech is a really good basketball team," Cooper said. "They're physical, they're polished, it's a heck of a long ride up there. We're going to test our toughness away from home. I can't say this enough; teams like Michigan Tech and Findlay don't have great records right now, but they're capable of beating anyone in the country."