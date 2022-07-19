The Panthers are finally getting black helmets and fans are losing their minds

The wait is finally over.

On Tuesday, morning the Carolina Panthers announced the team will wear a new all-black helmet with matching jerseys and pants in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

It’s the first time in Panthers history that they’ll wear a black helmet.

The announcement came via a 42-second hype video featuring defensive stars Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn rocking the all-black look while a voice-over teased a new Panthers “dark side”.

Carolina will debut the jerseys on Nov. 10, their only prime-time game of the year, when they host the Falcons. The helmets are expected to only be worn once this season.

Black helmet the Carolina Panthers will wear on Thursday Night Football this season.

The new helmet — which the team is paring with an all-black color rush uniform combination — has been a conceptualized fan obsession for years. To celebrate its reality, Panthers fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Some fans expressed disbelief that helmets they’d desired for so long were finally a reality.

Others couldn’t wait to purchase them.

I need it pic.twitter.com/C8SZfcPOTw — The Panthers Den (@PanthersDen4MR) July 19, 2022

BLACK HELMETS SO COLD pic.twitter.com/EVWrSU9me7 — miles m. (@putmeinthemcu) July 19, 2022

Brrruuuuuhhhh!!!! doesn’t begin to describe these!!!!! — Jonathan Bass (@Bass_JL) July 19, 2022

Some loved the jersey but remained their long-held cynicism about the team’s future.

Gonna lose in fashion. I like it — KeepPoundingNC (@KeepPounding919) July 19, 2022

I really wish y'all would let those out for more than just one game. — N Fair (@Tar_Heels88) July 19, 2022

Fans hope to see the helmet worn virtually in the next Madden video game.