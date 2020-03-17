Panthers finalising deal with Bridgewater after Newton put on trade block

Teddy Bridgewater is finalising a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers that will see him replace Cam Newton as the team’s starting quarterback, per widespread reports.

Newton, who has struggled in recent seasons with shoulder and foot injuries, has insisted the Panthers "forced" him into seeking a trade as he delivered an angry response to the team stating he had been made available.

Now, free agent Bridgewater – who had been linked with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – is poised to replace him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Newton, the first overall pick in 2011, has had a nine-year run with the Panthers and took them to Super Bowl 50 in a year he was crowned the league MVP.

A basic framework for a deal is reportedly in place that will see Bridgewater earn around $20million-a-year, with the finishing touches set to be applied before the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Bridgewater has backed up Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons and bided his time waiting for the right starting opportunity.

He has successfully rebuilt his career following the devastating knee injury he suffered while at the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

The 27-year-old went 5-0 as he stepped in for an injured Brees last season and will now lead the Panthers into a new era alongside recently appointed head coach Matt Rhule.

Also significant is the presence of new Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, who worked closely with Bridgewater while he was an assistant with the Saints.