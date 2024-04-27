Panthers’ final draft pick is Michigan linebacker

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers drafted Michael Barett as the 240th pick in the 7th round.

This was the final draft pick for the Carolina this year.

With their final pick of the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Panthers select Michigan LB Michael Barrett with the 240th pick in the 7th round.



Barrett, who spent 6 years as a Wolverine, recorded 208 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks in his career.@CSLonQCN #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/S8eTnMR1OM — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) April 27, 2024

Barrett holds the title as the “winningest player” appearing in 52 of the Wolverines’ 61-41 wins from 2018-2023.

