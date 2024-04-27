Advertisement

Panthers’ final draft pick is Michigan linebacker

Abby Mittower
·1 min read

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers drafted Michael Barett as the 240th pick in the 7th round.

This was the final draft pick for the Carolina this year.

Barrett holds the title as the “winningest player” appearing in 52 of the Wolverines’ 61-41 wins from 2018-2023.

