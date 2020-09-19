Panthers make a few practice squad moves Saturday afternoon

The Panthers have activated DT Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game only. Other practice squad moves: CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath have been signed. CB T.J. Green and Aaron Monteiro have been released — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 19, 2020





The Carolina Panthers shifted around a few players on their practice squad early Saturday afternoon.

Following the news that defensive linemen Kawann Short (foot) and Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) would sit out Sunday’s divisional matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team brought up Woodrow Hamilton to the active roster to provide depth on the interior line. Hamilton spent the last season on the Panthers practice squad and looks to do the same this year, but with some weekly appearances on the active roster from time to time.

As for the other moves, the team hosted kicker Kai Forbath for a visit not long after releasing practice squad kicker and punter Kaare Vedvik. Although rookie punter Joe Charlton had a good game versus the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Forbath is a good insurance policy for the team in case all doesn’t continue to go well for the undrafted free agent.

The other signing to the practice squad was cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who visited with Forbath and will now take defensive back T.J. Green’s spot on the 16-man squad. Offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro was also released, an expected move given that Carolina is still carrying three other players at his position on the practice squad.