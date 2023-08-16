Panthers featured in upcoming Roku series about 2023 NFL draft

As opposed to their recent guest appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, maybe the Carolina Panthers will look a bit better in this behind-the-scenes look.

As announced on Tuesday, the Panthers will be one of four teams featured in The Roku Channel’s upcoming series NFL Draft: The Pick Is In. The official release about the show reads as follows:

For the first time, Skydance Sports and NFL Films take us behind the scenes of the most dynamic weekend in football. Film crews are embedded in the draft rooms of the Cowboys, Panthers, Colts, and Jaguars across all seven rounds of the NFL draft. Get exclusive insights—with draft coverage from NFL Network host Rich Eisen and insider Ian Rapoport, pick announcements from Commissioner Roger Goodell, agent Reggie Johnson’s perspective from the rookie green room, and more.

In addition to having an inside peek into the Panthers’ operations, the show will also feature a pair of 2023 prospects who wound up in Carolina—quarterback Bryce Young and offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.

The series is available to stream via Roku starting on Friday, Aug. 25.

Go inside the most dramatic weekend in football. Stream NFL Draft: The Pick Is In free on Roku, August 25. #NFLPickIsIn pic.twitter.com/9eMwJQgulc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire