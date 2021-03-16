Panthers FB Alex Armah agrees to terms with Saints

Panthers fullback Alex Armah has agreed to terms with the division-rival Saints, according to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

Armah was picked by former Carolina general manager Dave Gettleman in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he’s played 57 games for the Panthers, totaling 64 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on limited touches.

Of course, Armah’s true value has nothing to do with numbers. Like tight end Chris Manhertz (who’s agreed to terms with the Jaguars), he was a valuable blocker and filled a unique role for Carolina’s offense. That Sean Payton and the Saints believe he’s worth paying proves he can still be useful.

It will be interesting to see if the Panthers sign another fullback to take Armah’s place or if offensive coordinator Joe Brady will decide to phase out the position entirely.

Related