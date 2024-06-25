Florida Panthers favored to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Just hours after winning their first Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers already were tabbed as favorites to hoist the 2025 championship trophy.

With the celebrations just beginning and the Panthers still basking in Monday night’s thrilling Game 7 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Florida was the odds-on favorite to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, according to several sportsbooks.

According to BetMGM, the Panthers are the favorites at +900 (bet $100 to win $900). The Oilers, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are close behind at +1000, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes (+1100) and Vegas Golden Knights (+1200). The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are listed at +1300.

When the season began, the Panthers were considered longshots at +1800 after losing to Vegas 4-1 in last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Florida is seeking to become the first repeat champion since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and 2020-21).