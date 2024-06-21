Panthers fans get ready for Game 6 against Edmonton at Amerant Bank Arena

Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Simone Manuel felt lonely at rock bottom in 2021. On Wednesday, qualifying for her third Olympics at U.S. trials, in front of a record-breaking crowd, felt "healing."
The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring JJ Redick as their new head coach. The ESPN analyst and 15-year NBA veteran has no prior coaching experience.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.