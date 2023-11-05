Panthers fans react to Kenny Moore II’s 2nd pick-6 of Bryce Young

It happened again.

Just when the Carolina Panthers looked like they were back in Sunday’s sl ugfest against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Bryce Young tossed another pick-six. Oh, and it was to the same exact guy.

With the score at 20-10 and almost a whole fourth quarter left to play, the Panthers trekked their way down to the Colts’ 34-yard line. But Young, while looking for running back Miles Sanders on a screen, found the hands of cornerback Kenny Moore II for the second time on the day—who put up six more points on a 66-yard return.

Here’s how the Carolina fans are dealing with the backbreaking turnover:

Bryce … wyd man — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) November 5, 2023

Big Bryce fan … them 2 all on the QB — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) November 5, 2023

Back foot, side armed, falling back. Come on Bryce 😞 — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) November 5, 2023

This can’t be life man — Panthers Culture 🥷🏽 (@PanthersCulture) November 5, 2023

Someone anyone. Somebody gotta get fired — Himmy Hardaway (@probloescobar) November 5, 2023

The Bryce avengers needs to take a social media break until our game Thursday 😂 I don’t wana see the excuses — Koonce (@KO0nce) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire