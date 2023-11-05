Advertisement
Panthers fans react to Kenny Moore II’s 2nd pick-6 of Bryce Young

Anthony Rizzuti
It happened again.

Just when the Carolina Panthers looked like they were back in Sunday’s slugfest against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Bryce Young tossed another pick-six. Oh, and it was to the same exact guy.

With the score at 20-10 and almost a whole fourth quarter left to play, the Panthers trekked their way down to the Colts’ 34-yard line. But Young, while looking for running back Miles Sanders on a screen, found the hands of cornerback Kenny Moore II for the second time on the day—who put up six more points on a 66-yard return.

Here’s how the Carolina fans are dealing with the backbreaking turnover:

