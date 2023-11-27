Panthers fans react to firings of Duce Staley, Josh McCown
The chopping block in Charlotte claimed two more heads on Monday.
A few hours after dismissing head coach Frank Reich, the Carolina Panthers announced the firings of assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. The decisions, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, came down from interim head coach Chris Tabor and senior offensive assistant Jim Caldwell.
Here’s how Panthers fans are dealing with the latest departures:
Clean fckin house. This exactly what I want https://t.co/laaBqSxqQs
— IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) November 27, 2023
Oh ok. Jim said nah fam we not coaching this young man like this. https://t.co/D20c15omZO
— Jarrett (J-ŘõÇK) (@Jdcostin910) November 27, 2023
I’m mildly shocked that Jim Caldwell didn’t want to keep Duce Staley around, but I get it https://t.co/FP048RgvX3
— Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) November 27, 2023
I guess Andy Dalton will be Bryce Young’s new QB coach then
— Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) November 27, 2023
Josh McCown and Deuce Staley rank 35282927252562723618188th on the list of problems with the Panthers. This is just David Tepper trying to flex his muscles while continuing to ignore the fact that he’s problem number 1.
— The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) November 27, 2023
No he didn’t . Bruv kept trotting miles sanders out there 😂✌️✌️✌️ https://t.co/MHwgL6vC4k
— LilRocketNasa🚀 (@lilrocketnasa) November 27, 2023
How do you fire McCown and Staley but keep Shawn Jefferson and James Campen 😂😂😂😂😂
— Not Frank Reich (@NotCoachReich) November 27, 2023
https://t.co/McjUfMUf0a pic.twitter.com/tlqoNfOQdj
— Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) November 27, 2023
The #Panthers are firing more offensive coaches? Let’s see who’s “really” responsible for their losing record. pic.twitter.com/ZzlbuFGRQe
— Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) November 27, 2023
Hoping Fitterer is last only because a GM has to execute these terminations.
Then fall on his own sword.
— Panthers Culture 🥷🏽 (@PanthersCulture) November 27, 2023
Is Scott Fitterer survives today then nothing has changed. He is a huge reason we are in this situation
— 𓃵 (@Goaty_Szn) November 27, 2023
I know fitterer has the phone turned off face down rn 😂 https://t.co/Ma5ufFJy7j
— Koonce (@KO0nce) November 27, 2023
