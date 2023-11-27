Advertisement

Panthers fans react to firings of Duce Staley, Josh McCown

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

The chopping block in Charlotte claimed two more heads on Monday.

A few hours after dismissing head coach Frank Reich, the Carolina Panthers announced the firings of assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. The decisions, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, came down from interim head coach Chris Tabor and senior offensive assistant Jim Caldwell.

Here’s how Panthers fans are dealing with the latest departures:

[lawrence-related id=686033,686030,686022]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire