Panthers fans react to DJ Moore’s career night for Bears in Week 5

As if the beginning of the 2023 season hasn’t been rough enough for Carolina Panthers fans, an old friend went out and had himself an absolute night on Thursday.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason, reeled in eight catches for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 5. In addition to snapping his new team’s 14-game losing streak, Moore and his sparkling performance left the 0-4 Panthers as the NFL’s only winless team.

Yeah, it’s painful out here.

Here’s how some Carolina fans reacted to a very bittersweet (but mostly bitter) night . . .

I miss DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/KvccUPT2h5 — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) October 6, 2023

CMC and DJ Moore NFC players of the week b2b 💀😂💀😭💀😭💀😭😭🔫🔫🔫 — Dylan𓃰 (@panthersfoo) October 6, 2023

My boy got over 200 yards and 3 TD’s 💪🏾 — 👑King Hardy👑 (@Hit_Hardy) October 6, 2023

DJ snapping lmao. Tepper about to have Fitt stop by the office in the morning. — Jarrett (J-ŘõÇK) (@Jdcostin910) October 6, 2023

Scott Fitterer tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bV4yWapPOS — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) October 6, 2023

You know David Tepper is sitting in his Charlotte penthouse tonight pissed that Scott Fitterer traded DJ Moore. — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) October 6, 2023

Burns watching CMC and DJ Moore get the respect they deserve pic.twitter.com/5DRc3LNeuE — LilRocketNasa🚀 (@lilrocketnasa) October 6, 2023

Me: I really hope the Panthers don’t ruin Bryce Young Tepper back in April: pic.twitter.com/n60bVj4yCJ — Damion Felder (@panthers_nation) October 6, 2023

Our fans are allergic to great players I was told we can go RB by committee to replace CMC and we’d be fine. Was also told that our WR room was better by losing DJ Moore and he wasn’t a WR1 I’m glad y’all see now … y’all don’t know ball — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) October 6, 2023

Great seeing DJ Moore Ball out on primetime. He has always been underrated in the league due to inconsistent QB support. — ReGGie CHR🏈Me (@reggiechrome) October 6, 2023

Cmc and DJ both shining..love it! — Ci🌞 (@PanthersCi) October 6, 2023

#Panthers fans, Losing DJ Moore is brutal. Especially when he has a game like he had last night. But for years we watched him cut up and missed the playoffs every year We had our WR1 but no true QB Now we have our QB1. Sucks to not have DJ. We’ll find us a guy for Bryce tho. — Evan Elliott (@ElliottEvan24) October 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire