Panthers fans react to DJ Moore’s career night for Bears in Week 5

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

As if the beginning of the 2023 season hasn’t been rough enough for Carolina Panthers fans, an old friend went out and had himself an absolute night on Thursday.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason, reeled in eight catches for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 5. In addition to snapping his new team’s 14-game losing streak, Moore and his sparkling performance left the 0-4 Panthers as the NFL’s only winless team.

Yeah, it’s painful out here.

Here’s how some Carolina fans reacted to a very bittersweet (but mostly bitter) night . . .

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire