Panthers fans react to Derrick Brown’s Pro Bowl selection

Now, we can all call him โ€œPro Bowler.โ€

On Friday, the NFL announced a number of replacements for the upcoming 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Among the alternates now headed to the all-star festivities is Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who will be taking over for future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

Hereโ€™s how some Panthers fans reacted to Brownโ€™s first and well-deserved nod:

Congrats to Derrick Brown! Should have been named to the Pro Bowl initially but glad heโ€™s going to get the recognition he deserves. https://t.co/faHu5iGhok โ€” MeowMix: A Carolina Panthers Podcast (@MeowMixPodcast) January 19, 2024

Congrats DB you earned it brotha https://t.co/oLnyC2jbwu โ€” ๐“ƒฎ ๐˜พ๐™–๐™ง๐™ค๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™– ๐™‹๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง ๐™‹๐™ง๐™ž๐™™๐™š ๐“ƒฎ (@CPPfanfromtheD) January 19, 2024

Justice is being served! Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is going to the 2024 Pro Bowl!๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ Brown broke an NFL record this season for most tackles (103) made by a defensive lineman. Brown was originally voted in as the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle. Brownโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/RNdt2JAshQ โ€” The Panthers Magpie โ€“ NFL UK (@PanthersMagpie) January 19, 2024

Derrick Brown nun doch beim Pro-Bowl.

Gut fรผr ihn! #panthershttps://t.co/kWl6ZnwUyY โ€” Moritz Haist (@bildstrich) January 19, 2024

No final das contas nรณs temos sim o que comemorar: Derrick Brown irรก para o seu primeiro pro-bowl. 103 tackles (maior por um DT na histรณria), 2 sacks, 7 TFL e uma das melhores temporadas na posiรงรฃo da histรณria do Panthers. Merecidรญssimo! ๐Ÿ‘ pic.twitter.com/puMl0rzQi1 โ€” Carolinismo (@CarolinismoNFL) January 19, 2024

Pro bowler, Derrick Brown

pic.twitter.com/fl2xVUw5MG โ€” ๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ’™๐ŸคŽ Part time Villain (@newbeachfan) January 19, 2024

The only bright spot to this miserable season! Congrats DB! https://t.co/TT1fsbqHe4 โ€” Rebekah (@Lalalola122) January 19, 2024

Aaron Donald said he ainโ€™t got no time for then water balloon contests or whatever they be doing at the pro bowl nowadays ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ https://t.co/0eyYMNromU โ€” The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) January 19, 2024

[lawrence-related id=689489,688506,688654]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire