Panthers fans react to Derrick Brown’s Pro Bowl selection

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

Now, we can all call him “Pro Bowler.”

On Friday, the NFL announced a number of replacements for the upcoming 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Among the alternates now headed to the all-star festivities is Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who will be taking over for future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

Here’s how some Panthers fans reacted to Brown’s first and well-deserved nod:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire