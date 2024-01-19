Panthers fans react to Derrick Brown’s Pro Bowl selection

Now, we can all call him “Pro Bowler.”

On Friday, the NFL announced a number of replacements for the upcoming 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Among the alternates now headed to the all-star festivities is Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who will be taking over for future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

Here’s how some Panthers fans reacted to Brown’s first and well-deserved nod:

Congrats to Derrick Brown! Should have been named to the Pro Bowl initially but glad he’s going to get the recognition he deserves. https://t.co/faHu5iGhok — MeowMix: A Carolina Panthers Podcast (@MeowMixPodcast) January 19, 2024

Congrats DB you earned it brotha https://t.co/oLnyC2jbwu — 𓃮 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙚 𓃮 (@CPPfanfromtheD) January 19, 2024

Justice is being served! Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is going to the 2024 Pro Bowl!🙌🏼 Brown broke an NFL record this season for most tackles (103) made by a defensive lineman. Brown was originally voted in as the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle. Brown… pic.twitter.com/RNdt2JAshQ — The Panthers Magpie – NFL UK (@PanthersMagpie) January 19, 2024

Derrick Brown nun doch beim Pro-Bowl.

Gut für ihn! #panthershttps://t.co/kWl6ZnwUyY — Moritz Haist (@bildstrich) January 19, 2024

No final das contas nós temos sim o que comemorar: Derrick Brown irá para o seu primeiro pro-bowl. 103 tackles (maior por um DT na história), 2 sacks, 7 TFL e uma das melhores temporadas na posição da história do Panthers. Merecidíssimo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/puMl0rzQi1 — Carolinismo (@CarolinismoNFL) January 19, 2024

Pro bowler, Derrick Brown

pic.twitter.com/fl2xVUw5MG — 🌊🏖💙🤎 Part time Villain (@newbeachfan) January 19, 2024

The only bright spot to this miserable season! Congrats DB! https://t.co/TT1fsbqHe4 — Rebekah (@Lalalola122) January 19, 2024

Aaron Donald said he ain’t got no time for then water balloon contests or whatever they be doing at the pro bowl nowadays 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0eyYMNromU — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) January 19, 2024

[lawrence-related id=689489,688506,688654]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire