Panthers fans react to Derek Carr signing with Saints

When a big-name free agent signs with a division rival, especially after your team was “in” on him, it’s normally tough news to take as a fan. But that’s not the case today.

On Monday morning, quarterback Derek Carr decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints—officially (and obviously) putting an end to any talk of him joining the Carolina Panthers. And, uh, the Carolina faithful isn’t exactly heartbroken over the move.

Carr is honestly a great signing for the #Saints tbh Now .. #Panthers GO GET YOUR GUY !! — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@4MR_Monty) March 6, 2023

Rejoice #Panthers fans. The path to drafting a Franchise QB is clearer than it has been for years. Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, Dave Tepper, etc. — resist doing the comfortable. Do what it takes to sign the most proven QB of the class. Leave no room for regrets. Or get Lamar! — Panthers Culture 🥷🏽🔺 (@PanthersCulture) March 6, 2023

Saints get their QB. Glad they took him off our hands. Go out and get your rookie Carolina. https://t.co/lrMzgc8cbH — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) March 6, 2023

Carr to the Saints instead of Carolina? Y’all mind if I praise God, right quick? pic.twitter.com/6S9QPAB1wT — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) March 6, 2023

Panthers can own this division for a DECADE. https://t.co/XkEL5HRQwf pic.twitter.com/D4GdyOGRK1 — ⚛ Wíñńïňğ Čúłťůřē ⚛ (@BigCheeseTC) March 6, 2023

We beat the Carr allegations. No go draft the guy that you want whether it's Bryce, Stroud, AR or Levis. I trust this staff to be able to develop all 4 guys. — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) March 6, 2023

I’m so happy panthers ain’t out here trying to grab Rodgers Ryan Wentz Carr Jimmy G and actually trying to get a qb — Himmy Hardaway (@probloescobar) March 6, 2023

Best news of the day for #Panthers. Up the pricetag for an NFCS rival, keep them in cap purgatory and let our defense feast on Carr's timidness. Now…go get our QB1 in the draft! https://t.co/j74hfwvRIN — Bryan Palmese (@BryanPalmese) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr isn’t a Panther pic.twitter.com/a5HBnLdYCu — swade (@swadefb) March 6, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire